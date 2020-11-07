Roush CleanTech is introducing battery-electric trucks, based on the Ford F-650, which soon will be deployed by Penske Truck Leasing across Southern California.

According to the brief specs, the Class 6 vehicles will be equipped with 138 kWh batteries for around 100 miles (160 km) of range. The top speed is around 65 mph (105 km/h).

"ROUSH CleanTech is backed by decades of electric vehicle engineering capability from parent company, Roush Enterprises. Roush's expertise in electrification, partnering with companies like Canoo and FarmWise, includes production design, functional performance validation, compliance testing, assembly set up and vehicle second-stage manufacturing."

For Penske Truck Leasing, Roush CleanTech's EVs are simply another option to evaluate as the electric truck market is still in its infancy. We know that the company is testing also Freightliner eM2 and heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadia trucks.

According to the press release, the demonstration units were funded in part by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The production (regular production, we assume) of electric Ford F-650 will start in 2021.