The factory is running at full speed, but MIC Model 3 delivery time in China reportedly extended to 4-6 weeks. Because of exports?
Tesla Giga Shanghai seems to be a pretty busy place right now, but not because of the construction, which is almost completed, but because of high production rate.
The company said that up to 250,000 (5,000 a week) Made-in-China Model 3 can be made as the plant is working on three shifts. We can see tons of cars running everywhere, to and from Superchargers, on the test track, and to carriers.
On the other hand, the parking lot is nearly empty:
We guess that after lowering prices in China, the local demand stays strong. Since Tesla started exporting MIC Model 3 Standard Range Plus to Europe, the combined demand simply matches the current manufacturing pace.
This is why waiting times more than doubled from 1-2 weeks to 4-6 weeks in China, according to Moneyball:
According to WU WA channel, the second export batch is expected this week (November 2-6), but the destination is not yet known - again Europe or maybe Australia? There are rumors that next will be right-hand drive cars for Southern Asia countries.
Here is a second, high-quality video from Jason Yang:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)
- In October Tesla announced that MIC Model 3 production is 250,000 annually (5,000 a week)
About this article