Today GMC released a new video in which a team of designers and engineers shared the story of how the GMC Hummer EV came to life and take a deeper dive into some of its signature features.

The all-electric Hummer is called a first-of-its-kind supertruck and we think it truly is an extraordinary pickup EV with really stunning performance and great design, both on the exterior and interior. There are tons of features and cool concepts and details like lights with charging bars, a roof with removable panels that fit into the frunk, rear steering wheels with crab mode. This is why we are not surprised how fast the first batch sold out.

According to GMC, the project started about 18-months ago, on April 1, 2019. The first units will go on sale in Fall 2021, which is just two and a half years.

The Executive Chief Engineer of the GMC Hummer EV - Josh Tavel - was previously engaged in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which gives us confidence in the technical side of the vehicle.

The GMC Hummer EV is the first vehicle to use the Ultium platform, including new batteries and drive units. The range is not very high at 350+ miles (563+ km), considering the 200-plus kWh battery, but it's not low either. Time will tell whether other EV pickups, especially when equipped with similar wheels and tires for off-roading, will be able to deliver more range.

In terms of off-roading and recreational use, hiking or camping, the GMC Hummer EV could be a pretty awesome machine. Expensive, we guess, but with tons of value as well.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV