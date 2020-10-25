General Motors officially revealed its upcoming GMC Hummer EV last week. It's a highly capable, off-road-ready all-electric pickup truck. In the truck's video premiere, it displayed incredible prowess in extreme conditions. You can tell GM put a lot of thought into the Hummer EV's features, especially related to its capability.

The above makes sense if you think about the fact that people shopping for a Hummer are probably looking for a beastly vehicle that can easily leave the pavement. In addition, with the First Edition's starting price of ~$112,000, GM is targeting the hardcore luxury SUV crowd. If the real Hummer EV can perform like the computer-generated model, it will easily keep up with or even outperform vehicles like the Mercedes G-Class and/or anything produced by Land Rover.

The Tesla Cybertruck isn't cheap, but it's much less expensive than the Hummer EV. Looking at base models, the Cybertruck is priced at about $40,000 to the $80,000 Hummer. Tesla didn't go to great lengths to show off its off-roading prowess, but it stands to be tough and highly capable. It will be a solid on-road performer with a large bed, huge seating areas, monumental range, and crazy performance specs. Tesla has a working copy of the Cybertruck and has taken people on test rides and shown off some of its abilities already.

There's really no way to know for sure how these two electric pickup trucks will stack up in the flesh. On paper, each truck shows its different merits. However, the truth will come when both trucks actually come to market and people can test them in real-world use.

Check out Cleanerwatt's video comparison of what we know so far. Then, leave us your electric pickup truck choice in the comment section below. Which one would you choose and why?