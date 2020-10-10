We just updated our compare EV card for all-electric models in the U.S. as of October 10, which now includes the latest EPA range and efficiency results.

The biggest thing is of course the relatively low EPA range of the Volvo XC40 Recharge (208 miles) and Polestar 2 (233 miles). While the P2 is kind of species of its own, the electric XC40 might be affected by the EPA number at least from a marketing standpoint (even if the real-world range is better).

Here you can see where those two models stand:

The obvious reason behind the lower than expected range (for cars with a 78 kWh battery) is efficiency. According to the EPA, the efficiency of Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 is below average. Especially the shape of XC40 plays a role.

The first electric Volvo turns out to barely beat the larger Audi e-tron in combined rating, but is noticeably worse on the highway.

Finally, the new pricing comparison - as always MSRP plus destination charge and minus the eligible federal tax credit. It's just a starting point, as in many cases customers can count on additional incentives and rebates/discounts.