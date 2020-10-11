The results were strong last month, but 3% below 2019.

In September, passenger plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands decreased slightly, by 3% year-over-year, to 7,801 registrations, but that's still one of the best results ever.

Because of the weak condition of the overall market, the plug-in share actually improved significantly to 27% (compared to 21% in 2019).

Most of the sales (79%) fall on BEVs, which alone hold 21% of the market (more than one in five new cars is battery-electric).

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – September 2020

After nine months, the total number of new plug-in registrations exceeded 39,200, which is 16% of the total market (12% BEVs).

Model rank

Volkswagen ID.3 (2020) in the test
Volkswagen ID.3
2021 Polestar 2 head-on static
2021 Polestar 2

The top-selling model in September was the Tesla Model 3 (977) - no surprise here - which now is slightly ahead of the Kia Niro EV (749) in the year-to-date rank (4,307 to 4,289).

The interesting thing is that the next two most registered EVs last month were: Volkswagen ID.3 (609) and Polestar 2 (478). That's well over 1,000 together.

Only time will tell how sales will progress, but the ID.3 might be a strong contender - already entering the top 20 in its first month.

Top 20 for the year:

