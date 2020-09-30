Total announced the acquisition of the Source London charging network - the largest in the UK capital - from Bolloré Group's Blue Point London as the group seems to be retiring from the EV business around the world.

The network, launched in 2010, currently consists of more than 1,600 on-street charge points (usually AC 7-22 kW we guess), which is more than half of all in the city. Within the next five years, it is expected to expand tenfold.

According to Total, the network will be powered from 100% renewable electricity, supplied by its subsidiary Total Gas & Power Limited.

Total, as one of the major oil and gas companies, seems to be preparing for the mass electrification, investing in charging points in various markets, including the Netherlands, Belgium or even in battery cell gigafactory (through its Saft subsidiary).

The goal for 2025 is to operate a network of more than 150,000 charging points in Europe: