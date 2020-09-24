Winnebago has just revealed its Magic Bus, a first-of-its-kind all-electric mobile school. It's a school on wheels that can teach students wherever they may be.

According to Winnebago, the Magic Bus is based on a standard J33SE zero-emission commercial vehicle, utilizing Motiv Power Systems’ all-electric EPIC Ford F-53 chassis and offers up to 100 miles (160 km) of range.

The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 intends to use two such buses - one all-electric and one gas-powered, which might be a great opportunity to compare which is better, directly. Our guess is that the electric version is a perfect solution for such an application. The manufacturer promises some 85% operation and maintenance cost savings.

The service, envisioned for early-childhood education (3-5 years old), will start in October in Colorado.

"The Magic Bus is a program of the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365, and is a Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicle – the first all-electric mobile preschool in the world. The all-electric bus will join its gas-powered counterpart so that two buses will make the rounds through neighborhoods in Eagle County Colorado, four days a week beginning Oct. 5, 2020. Classes are an hour-and-a-half long and are free of charge, helping ensure that critical childhood learning is available to as many children and families in the community as possible."

Gallery: Winnebago Deploys All-Electric Mobile Preschool

10 Photos

Winnebago previously introduced also all-electric Healthcare RV and RV Motorhome.