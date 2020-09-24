This school can teach students anywhere, since it's mobile and fully electric.

Winnebago has just revealed its Magic Bus, a first-of-its-kind all-electric mobile school. It's a school on wheels that can teach students wherever they may be.

According to Winnebago, the Magic Bus is based on a standard J33SE zero-emission commercial vehicle, utilizing Motiv Power Systems’ all-electric EPIC Ford F-53 chassis and offers up to 100 miles (160 km) of range.

The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 intends to use two such buses - one all-electric and one gas-powered, which might be a great opportunity to compare which is better, directly. Our guess is that the electric version is a perfect solution for such an application. The manufacturer promises some 85% operation and maintenance cost savings.

The service, envisioned for early-childhood education (3-5 years old), will start in October in Colorado.

"The Magic Bus is a program of the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365, and is a Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicle – the first all-electric mobile preschool in the world.

The all-electric bus will join its gas-powered counterpart so that two buses will make the rounds through neighborhoods in Eagle County Colorado, four days a week beginning Oct. 5, 2020. Classes are an hour-and-a-half long and are free of charge, helping ensure that critical childhood learning is available to as many children and families in the community as possible."

Winnebago previously introduced also all-electric Healthcare RV and RV Motorhome.

