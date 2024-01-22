E-Bike Startup Tezeus Goes Big On Tech With New C8 Commuter

CES 2024 was big not just for the EV industry, but for the electric scooter and bicycle segments, too. The show saw lots of new entrants into the market, with new innovations looking to cater to the ever-changing needs of both urban commuters and e-bike enthusiasts alike. A new startup by the name of Tezeus, for instance, showcased a new carbon e-bike with smart features called the C8.

Boasting a minimalist design, the C8 features a lightweight carbon fiber frame and a sophisticated electronics package that centers on connectivity. It gets a large touchscreen display on the handlebars with integrated features such as Google Maps and smartphone pairing. Clearly, the C8 is positioned as a cut above your run-of-the-mill commuter e-bikes thanks to its connectivity features and lightweight design. In fact, Tezeus claims quite an impressive weight figure of just 15 kilograms, or about 33 pounds.

On the performance side of the spectrum, the C8 features a proprietary hub motor that delivers a claimed 60 Nm of torque and weighs in at just 2.6 kilograms (about 5.7 pounds). It gets an adaptive pedal assistance system which Tezeus claims delivers a natural-feeling pedal assist, as well as a single-speed belt drive reducing noise and maintenance. On top of that, the bike features hydraulic brakes with hoses routed internally within the frame for a cleaner, more streamlined look.

As mentioned earlier, apart from its carbon frame, the Tezeus C8’s standout feature is its technology. The bike’s intelligent features are built atop a proprietary Linux-based operating system, and provides GPS navigation through Google Maps integration. There’s also an anti-theft alert system and an electronic battery unlock feature via a mobile app. This ensures that only the owner will have access to the bike’s battery. On the safety side, Tezeus incorporated a light that alerts riders to approaching vehicles from behind – sort of like a collision avoidance system for times when you need to ride alongside traffic.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Tezeus makes quite a strong case when it comes to value for money, as it’s set to offer the bike at a base price of about $3,960 USD. The company says that it’ll begin deliveries of the new bike in April of 2024, with its sights set on both the US and European markets. The bike garnered support from opinion leaders in the industry such as BMX champ Connor Fields and ex-pro footballer Michael Owen.

It’s worth noting, however, that Tezeus is a new player in the game, and at present, is a brand very much shrouded in mystery. Very little is known about the company, apart from it claiming to be based in Hong Kong. The company doesn’t disclose its three main investors, either, while at the same time making no mention about warranty information, reseller networks, and even repair and maintenance services. It did, however, put up an Indiegogo page for the new C8 where more information can be found about the bike. It goes without saying that you should always exercise caution when patronizing products from startups like these.