To include a fleet of all-electric Porsche Taycan in its customer driving programs (like Track Experiences, shown on the video down below, or the Ice Experience in Finland) around the world, Porsche faced the challenge of how to recharge the cars where the local infrastructure isn’t capable of handling the job.

The solution turned out to be mobile charging trailers, equipped with massive battery energy storage (2.1 MWh), and DC fast chargers (ten 320 kW for a total output of up to 3.2 MW). Those are produced by German company ADS-TEC.

The amount of electricity allows not only to recharge multiple Taycans at once very quickly, but in total to recharge 30 cars (assuming 60-70 kWh each). A truck can take the trailer for a recharge, or it will recharge slowly from the local electric grid or on-site solar system.

"For example, during a three-week customer event in the Portuguese city of Portimao in November 2019, the power came directly from the nearby photovoltaic systems. The trailers can be recharged very quickly – under good conditions, they are fully charged again within four hours."

In the images, we can see a fleet of Taycans at the Hungaroring in Budapest, where customers were able to check the performance of the electric Porsche. In total, Porsche is using seven charging trucks.

The mobile charging solution is a key not only if there is no power, but also if there are no chargers.

Ragnar Schulte, Director Experiential Marketing at Porsche. said:

“We have now used the trucks at numerous events all over Europe and have carried out around 5,000 charging operations – sometimes at extreme temperatures down to minus 40 degrees. Their performance has therefore been tried and tested,”

ADS-TEC presentation of 1.9 MWh version:

Examples of Porsche Experience events with Porsche Taycans: