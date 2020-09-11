Let's take a look at Tesla's massive plant in China.
From the outside, the main new structures of the phase two expansion at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai are basically completed.
According to the unofficial reports, electromechanical works and commissioning will be completed by November. As we know, the Tesla Model Y production in China is scheduled for Q1 2021.
The latest drone video, recorded by WU WA on September 10, reveals also that there are hundreds of Tesla Model 3 produced and waiting for delivery to customers - which seems like the usual Tesla heatwave in the late weeks of the quarter.
The site soon will also get another Supercharging station for all those new cars, with probably more than 50 stands.
The first pre-production Model Y made at the Giga Shanghai is reportedly already undergoing tests. We can't exclude that Tesla will surprise with the manufacturing launch earlier than anticipated.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)