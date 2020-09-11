From the outside, the main new structures of the phase two expansion at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai are basically completed.

According to the unofficial reports, electromechanical works and commissioning will be completed by November. As we know, the Tesla Model Y production in China is scheduled for Q1 2021.

The latest drone video, recorded by WU WA on September 10, reveals also that there are hundreds of Tesla Model 3 produced and waiting for delivery to customers - which seems like the usual Tesla heatwave in the late weeks of the quarter.

The site soon will also get another Supercharging station for all those new cars, with probably more than 50 stands.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - Model 3 parking lot (source: WU WA) Tesla Gigafactory 3 - new Supercharging station (source: WU WA)

The first pre-production Model Y made at the Giga Shanghai is reportedly already undergoing tests. We can't exclude that Tesla will surprise with the manufacturing launch earlier than anticipated.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: