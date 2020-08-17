Looks like you won’t just be stuck with choosing between the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 or its Kia equivalent because there will be a third related model, one bearing a Genesis badge. Our spies have sent us what is the first batch of photos we’ve seen so far showing a vehicle that is currently known as the Genesis JW.

It will be built atop the same e-GMP platform that underpins the Ioniq and the Kia, so the powertrain and battery will likely be the same. However, since Genesis is being pitched as a more upmarket brand, it should trump the other two in terms of image, as well as the level of interior luxury.

Gallery: Genesis JW Spy Photos

21 Photos

Our spies say they’re pretty sure this is a Genesis model based on one key design feature that’s visible through the heavy camouflage: the front and rear light clusters which are split into two separate pieces, a look introduced by the Genesis G90.

However, unlike the Mercedes-Benz S-Class-sized G90, this Genesis JW will be a lot smaller. It will rival vehicles like the Tesla Model Y, Jaguar i-Pace or the upcoming Audi Q4 e-tron.

We have no official information, but our spies believe that it could be revealed in early 2021 and go into production in July of that year, with sales commencing shortly thereafter.