With nearly $1.7 million in grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Michigan will get 36 new charging stations with a total of 76 individual fast chargers.

The new chargers will be installed along well-traveled routes (the list is attached below), just in time for the new wave for electric vehicles heading to the market. A few are already online (in Marshall, Big Rapids, Gaylord and Cadillac).

In each of the 24 projects, the chargers are subsidized by up to $70,000 each.

"Public or private entities can apply for EGLE grants of up to $70,000 per charger station. The funding is to be used toward the cost of a DC fast charging station, including site preparation, equipment installation, networking fees and signage. Under the program, EGLE, the host site owner and the electric utility that serves the site will each pay for about a third of the cost to install the DC fast charger – the fastest of three options to charge a vehicle battery. The EGLE grants come from the more than $9.7 million allocated to Michigan from the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement."

Interestingly, Trevor Pawl, the chief mobility officer with the State of Michigan’s new Office of Future Mobility and Electrification said: “EVs are expected to represent 33 percent of new vehicle sales by 2025, and 51 percent by 2030,”, which seems quite optimistic, especially for both Michigan and the U.S.

List of projects: