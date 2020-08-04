Chinese company WAYS shared with us a very interesting comparison of plug-in electric car sales and weighted transaction prices for the second quarter of 2020 in China.

We already knew that the Made-in-China Tesla Model 3 is the dominant player in the Chinese EV market, but now we can see how the volume relates to the transaction price.

In the case of the Model 3, more than 30,000 units were sold at little over 300,000 RMB (about $43,000).

The GAC Aion S was at over 9,800 units and transaction price of 139,800 RMB (almost $20,000), while the NIO ES6 noted over 8,000 sales at a price of 384,000 RMB ($54,800).

The BMW 5 Series Le (Long wheel base of BMW 530e plug-in hybrid) is the top selling plug-in hybrid - over 7,000 units and a transaction price of 436,000 RMB ($62,000).

Interestingly the NIO ES8 has outsold Tesla Model X by 2,284 to 857, while the Model S is basically non-existent at 92 units (maybe it's partially due COVID-19).

According to WAYS, "traditional luxury brands' EV models are facing difficulties in the China market, even with significant discount".