Most of them are premium plug-in hybrids.
Plug-in electric car sales gradually expand in Finland. In the first half of the year 2020, it more than doubled year-over-year to 7,349 (up 117%).
That's 16% of the total passenger car market, although part of the reason is a 22% decline in overall new car registrations.
The plug-in segment is dominated by plug-in hybrids, as only one fifth are all-electric cars, and only one - Tesla Model 3 is in the top 10 (at #6 - 388).
Among the plug-in hybrids, the most popular are:
- Volvo XC60 (619)
- Skoda Superb iV (471)
- Volvo S60/V60 (462)
- BMW 530e (415)
- Mercedes GLC300e (403)
Overall, Volvo has a 22% share in the plug-in segment, followed by BMW (14%) and Mercedes-Benz (12%). Clearly, the premium plug-ins are selling the best in Finland.
Plug-in electric car sales in Finland - June 2020
Sources: EV Sales Blog, EV-volumes.com