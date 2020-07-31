Plug-in electric car sales gradually expand in Finland. In the first half of the year 2020, it more than doubled year-over-year to 7,349 (up 117%).

That's 16% of the total passenger car market, although part of the reason is a 22% decline in overall new car registrations.

The plug-in segment is dominated by plug-in hybrids, as only one fifth are all-electric cars, and only one - Tesla Model 3 is in the top 10 (at #6 - 388).

Among the plug-in hybrids, the most popular are:

Volvo XC60 (619)

Skoda Superb iV (471)

Volvo S60/V60 (462)

BMW 530e (415)

Mercedes GLC300e (403)

Overall, Volvo has a 22% share in the plug-in segment, followed by BMW (14%) and Mercedes-Benz (12%). Clearly, the premium plug-ins are selling the best in Finland.

Plug-in electric car sales in Finland - June 2020