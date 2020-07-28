Let's pit a Mercedes-Benz G wagon up against a Tesla Model X, a Lamborghini and even a Range Rover in tug of war to see if there's a clear winner. Fair warning though, the video isn't exactly suitable for work or rather it's NSFW.

That's precisely what you'll see in this video, but despite the fact that the lead image shows a Tesla tugging three other cars at once, that's not to be found here. We wish it were, but we know how that tug of war would end. With the tesla losing badly, of course.

Instead, what you will see is total domination by one vehicle and it's not by the Tesla. The might Merc is the clear winner here in tug of war and for good reason. It's a heavy beast with a lot of power at a high hitch height. Based on physics, it should win and it does.

With the winner declared, which competitor is closest to matching the tugging abilities of the Mercedes G wagon? It's definitely not the Lamborghini, which is clearly out of its league here. We'll let you watch the video to find out how the Model X and Range Rover fare against the Merc. Flip forward to about a minute in to see the tug of wars.

The Tesla Tug Of War Craze And How It Began

When Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, it featured a video showing the electric truck easily beating the Ford F-150 in a tug of war contest. The was a lot of controversy surrounding the matchup though and there's was even hint of a rematch from Ford. However, Ford later backed down from challenging the Cybertruck in a tug of war challenge.

That didn't put an end to the F-150 versus Tesla contests though. They continued on even if unofficially and even in some of the weirdest of ways.

Following all of those tug of war battles featuring Fords against the Cybertruck, a new type emerged in which RC cars and even mini versions of the Cybertruck went head to head in tug of war against either other RC cars or even full-size SUVs.

The craziness didn't end there though. Just a while back we saw a tank being pulled by a Tesla and now there's this 4-way tug of war match up featured here.