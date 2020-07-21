Renault posted an outstanding EV sales result in Europe as both ZOE and Kangoo Z.E. were selling better than ever.
Renault's preliminary sales result for the month of June 2020 reveals a new all-time record of 12,309, which is 86% more than a year ago!
The French company hugely benefited from stronger incentives for EVs in some European countries, especially in its home market - France, and also in Germany. Demand for ZOE is booming.
After the first six months of 2020, the total result is over 42,600 (up 38% year-over-year).
In Europe, nearly 10% of new passenger Renaults sold in June (and over 10% YTD) were all-electric. Because Renault does not sell many EVs outside of Europe, the global share was lower: 6.5% in June and 6% YTD.
Renault electric car sales – June 2020
Models
In June, both the ZOE and Kangoo Z.E. set new monthly sales records. However, the Chinese City K-ZE remains derailed for another month with zero sales.
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 10,968 (up 106%) and 38,188 YTD (up 49%)
Some 17,560 or 46% of all new ZOE sold so far this year were registered in France.
- Renault City K-ZE – 0 and 242 YTD (new)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 1,303 (up 3%) and 4,090 YTD (down 18%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 38 (up 58%) and 92 YTD (down 43%)
Data does not include the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 46 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (457 YTD).