Renault's preliminary sales result for the month of June 2020 reveals a new all-time record of 12,309, which is 86% more than a year ago!

The French company hugely benefited from stronger incentives for EVs in some European countries, especially in its home market - France, and also in Germany. Demand for ZOE is booming.

After the first six months of 2020, the total result is over 42,600 (up 38% year-over-year).

In Europe, nearly 10% of new passenger Renaults sold in June (and over 10% YTD) were all-electric. Because Renault does not sell many EVs outside of Europe, the global share was lower: 6.5% in June and 6% YTD.

Renault electric car sales – June 2020

Models

In June, both the ZOE and Kangoo Z.E. set new monthly sales records. However, the Chinese City K-ZE remains derailed for another month with zero sales.

Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 10,968 ( up 106% ) and 38,188 YTD (up 49%)

Some 17,560 or 46% of all new ZOE sold so far this year were registered in France.

( ) and 38,188 YTD (up 49%) Some 17,560 or 46% of all new ZOE sold so far this year were registered in France. Renault City K-ZE – 0 and 242 YTD (new)

and 242 YTD (new) Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 1,303 ( up 3% ) and 4,090 YTD (down 18%)

( ) and 4,090 YTD (down 18%) Renault Master Z.E. – 38 (up 58%) and 92 YTD (down 43%)

Data does not include the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 46 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (457 YTD).