The 50:50 merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) (including Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, RAM, Dodge, Maserati, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Fiat Professional brands) and the PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) moves forward to create one of the biggest automotive groups globally.

The new, joint group will be named STELLANTIS (at the Group level, as a Corporate brand), and if you wonder what that means, here is an official explanation:

"STELLANTIS is rooted in the Latin verb “stello” meaning “to brighten with stars”. It draws inspiration from this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures that in coming together are creating one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility while at the same time preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts. STELLANTIS will combine the scale of a truly global business with an exceptional breadth and depth of talent, knowhow and resource capable of providing the sustainable mobility solutions for the coming decades. The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger."

The logo is still in the works, so be patient.

The merger will be completed in Q1 2021, and our main question is how it will affect the electrification?

Such a huge consolidation should translate into synergy worth billions of euros. The plug-in platforms should be scaled up to more brands and more markets. For example, PSA is not present in the U.S., some of its electrified models soon might spawn under FCA's brands.

