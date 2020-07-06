Porsche’s factory in Leipzig, Germany, currently builds the Panamera and Macan models, both of which have ICE power plants. But that’s set to change in the near future as the manufacturer has confirmed that the next-gen Macan will be an all-electric model.

The production facility, which employs over 4,000 workers, will receive over €600-million in investments in the near future, part of which will go towards erecting a new body shop; since it was opened, in 2000, the facility has seen nearly €1.3-billion in total investments. The new body shop is specifically being built to accommodate production of the all-new battery-powered Macan.

Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche Leipzig, said

‘ Over the past few weeks, we have reached some important milestones on our way to becoming an electromobility site. The period of time between now and the start of production of the next Macan generation is certainly going to be a challenge. However, it is also an opportunity to future-proof the plant and to prove ourselves as a team. ‘

Aside from the creation of the new 75,500 square meter (812,675 square foot) body shop, Porsche also announced it will be modifying the existing production line in order for it to accommodate ICE powertrains, as well as hybrids (which have been produced at the plant for nearl 10 years) and full electrics.

The automaker also added a fast charging station outside the facility too. This is called ‘ Porsche Turbo Charging ‘ and it has a total capacity of 7 megawatts. Porsche says this makes the site Europe’s most powerful charging park.

Gallery: Porsche Leipzig Factory Expansion EV

4 Photos

Regarding the all new Macan that will be built in Leipzig, Porsche has not really revealed much aside from the fact that it will be an EV. We do know it’s expected to debut in 2022, as well as the fact that Porsche may still offer plug-in hybrid and conventional ICE variants of the model alongside the EV.

With the EV powertrain, though, Porsche will be able to push power levels to new heights for the top of the range Macan Turbo and Macan Turbo S variants. Some reports are even suggesting that the latter may have around 700 horsepower, so we’re really excited to see that come to fruition.