IONITY, the European fast-charging network, founded in 2017 by BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG, and joined by Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai and Kia) in 2019, celebrates its 250th charging location.

The company announced the news on July 3, 2020, about six months since the milestone of 200 stations. The pace of new installations was probably significantly lowered by the COVID-19 lockdown, so we are wondering whether the target of 400 locations by the end of 2020 is still the case.

IONITY's website shows that there are 251 stations installed, while another 49 are under construction.

According to the Status Tracker for IONITY HPC, the highest number of stations is in:

Germany - 88 (almost 35% of all)

France - 46 (18% of all)

Sweden - 18

Austria - 15

Norway - 15

Top 5 total: 182 or 72% of all

Most of the chargers are supplied by Tritium (55%: 569 chargers at 139 stations), followed by ABB (41%: 424 chargers at 108 stations) plus 5 stations with a total of 28 Porsche Engineering chargers.

IONITY fast-charging network - July 3, 2020

Info about the network:

251 stations installed

49 stations under construction

400 stations (2,400 DC fast chargers, on average six per station) planned by the end of 2020

up to 350 kW at up to around 800 V

CCS Combo 2 connector only

New pricing (from January 31, 2020): €0.79 per kWh (Customers without contracts)

Initial pricing was: "Whether it's in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK."

Example pricing from Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP):

