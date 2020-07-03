Volkswagen reports 69,933 car sales during the second quarter of 2020 in the U.S., which is 29% less than a year ago, mostly because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sales of the all-electric Volkswagen e-Golf collapsed by 88% year-over-year, reaching just 124 units. That's only 0.18% of the brands' volume.

It's clear to us that the problem is not low demand in the U.S., but rather the necessity to sell many e-Golfs in Europe. Attractive prices have worked to raise huge demand. Europe basically sucks all the e-Golfs that can be made. The e-Golf is now the fourth most popular plug-in model globally after six months of 2020.

Volkswagen e-Golf sales in the U.S. - Q2 2020

In the U.S., Volkswagen sold only 485 e-Golfs so far this year (down 74% year-over-year). With the Volkswagen ID.3 envisioned only for Europe, the automaker's next big thing will be the Volkswagen ID.4. It probably won't arrive for at least a year, hopefully not two years.

Here is a gallery with a test vehicle of the first new BEV from Volkswagen, which will follow e-Golf in the U.S.:

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4

20 Photos

Detailed results: