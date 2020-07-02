If this is so, it’s probably the same engine-motor combination that powers the MINI Countryman PHEV.

Our spies recently sent us a batch of photos of the refreshed MINI Cooper five-door hatch model, which had almost its entire front fascia covered in camouflage. It’s clearly the refreshed version of the current model, and also clearly the Cooper S version, but it is believed it’s in fact a plug-in hybrid, so it could actually be a Cooper SE.

This means it is quite likely to come with the same powertrain as the larger MINI Countryman SE All4. That pairs a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine to an electric motor for a grand total of 220 horsepower; the electric motor is mounted on the rear axle, so it’s also an all-wheel drive model.

The Countryman PHEV recently had its midlife cycle refresh and as part of that, its battery pack was increased in size from 7.6 kWh to 10 kWh; its pure-electric range was also extended by about 30 percent to a maximum of 35 miles (57 km).

In terms of performance, the electrified MINI crossover is quoted as being able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from standstill in 6.8 seconds and it has a maximum speed of 123 mph (198 km/h). Now since the MINI five-door is lighter and more aerodynamic, both its electric range and acceleration time should be better than the Countryman SE’s.

However, MINI has not announced plans to launch such a model (so take all of the above with a grain of salt), and we’ll have to wait until around the end of 2020 (when the refreshed car is expected to be revealed) in order to find out.