The global plug-in electric car sales in May were around 144,600 according to EV Sales Blog, which is some 23% less than in 2019.

Despite the decline, we must remember that the rate of decline is improving and secondly, that the overall market went down by 33%, which actually allowed an increase in the market share to 2.8%.

By the way, plug-in hybrids were down only by 9%, while the all-electric cars were down by 28% year-over-year.

After the first five months of 2020, the total sales exceed 717,700 (down 14% year-over-year) at 2.7% market share. The overall market is down 30%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – May 2020

Model rank

There is absolutely no competitor for the Tesla Model 3 these days, as Tesla's entry-level EV noted almost 21,000 sales in a single month of May (and over 106,000 YTD).

There is no single model above 5,000, as the second-best was GAC Aion S with 3,892 sales (#10 YTD with 14,516). The third best for the month was Renault ZOE (3,768 in May and 26,572 YTD). Next time we should see the Tesla Model Y in the Top 20, maybe even in Top 10.

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

Two brands were able to score a five-digit result in May:

...while Volkswagen (11,115 and 38,702 YTD) and BMW (8,841 and 48,268 YTD) almost reached 9,000. Those are currently the biggest plug-in car brands.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM