Diesel truck drivers apparently are out to get Tesla owners. This video shows lot of those filthy trucks purposely coal-rolling Teslas.

We at InsideEVs have covered numerous videos in which a diesel truck purposely targets a Tesla with the illegal act of coal-rolling. It seems some of these truck drivers have something against owners of clean electric cars in general and Teslas more specifically. Sometimes, the coal-rolling may not be targeted at the Tesla, but rather just the illegally modified truck accelerating and puffing out smoke as these cancer-causing rigs do. In other cases, the coal-rolling combines with a bit of road rage on behalf of the diesel truck driver too.

This video featured here is a bit unusual though as it combines several attempts at coal-rolling Teslas by various different diesel trucks and all of the videos were captured on TeslaCam.

The act of coal rolling (modifying a diesel engine to emit all sorts of crap) is illegal in most (if not all) U.S. states, it's just not always enforced, which is a shame.

The video title and description provide us with some additional background into what's going on in the video:

In this episode of Teslacam Stories, it's all about Rolling Coal on Tesla Model 3. Tesla stories told by the Teslacam is a series of episodes telling Tesla owners' experiences.

I have been in contact with each uploader to get more information on the story, and of course their permission to include their story in this Tesla Dashcam video.

Rolling coal, or coal rolling, is the illegal practice of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit large amounts of black or grey sooty exhaust fumes into the air. Rolling coal is sometimes used as a form of anti-environmentalism. - Wikipedia

Some guys just can't handled the future.

Episode 2 includes:

0:09 - Showing off expensive coal rolling mods

0:17 - Tesla model 3 Hate

0:57 - Attempted coal-rolling on tesla

1:31 - Coal rolling Tesla

2:35 - Tesla outruns coal roller

3:13 - Another Truck Tesla Hater All recorded with Tesla Dashcam (Teslacam) and Tesla Sentry Mode.