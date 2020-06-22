Siemens this week announced two major charging infrastructure projects for electric buses in its home market of Germany. It's great to see that we see another big company engaged in electrification and competition on the market.

The first is in Leipzig, where the company will install depot and on-route chargers for a Leipziger Verkehrsbetriebe (LVB)'s fleet of 21 VDL electric buses.

21x 100 kW Sicharge UC 100 depot fast chargers (2.1 MW total)

5x 450 kW Sicharge UC 600 opportunity chargers (on-board pantograph version)

"At the depot, buses will be charged primarily overnight or during other operational breaks using 21 Sicharge UC 100 charging units with charging power of up to 100 kW. In both systems the connection is realized via contact hoods. This means: Like a streetcar, the buses will be equipped with a pantograph that is moved bottom-up for charging. The vehicle charges automatically via the contact rails mounted in the hood."

Electric buses in Leipzig to use Siemens infrastructure for charging

The second project was started in Nuremberg and it includes 20 Sicharge UC 200 chargers (with power output of up to 150 kW) at the Verkehrs- Aktiengesellschaft Nürnberg (VAG)'s depot.

Each charger will be able to charge up to two parking spaces (there are a total of 39 spaces and 20 chargers), using solely green electricity, partially from the solar roof.