Charging is probably the most variable part of EV ownership. ThEVox Network wanted to explain which types of recharging exist and which cables are used in a simple way. The video starts with three main types of chargers, explained starting by speed: slow, fast, and rapid; all three representing different use cases and different power outputs measured in kilowatts (kW).

SLOW CHARGE - 3.5KW

Slow charging, involves plugging your car into a standard electrical outlet like a conventional plug. While it can be convenient for home use - allowing owners to take advantage of low energy tariffs - the power output is so limited, that it can take hours to generate any significant boost in vehicle range.

FAST CHARGE: 7KW – 22KW

Some vehicle-supplied home chargers are designated as ‘fast’, as are most public charge points. Fast charging can be ideal when your EV is parked up for a few hours, which is why they work so well near restaurants, shopping centers and business parks.

RAPID CHARGE: 50-350 KW

Rapid Chargers are the fastest way to juice up, and although they may command the highest energy tariffs due to this convenience, they’re easily the best option when on the move. There are two options: the 50KW rapid charger that’s peppered along every major autoroute and the latest, ultra-rapids, capable of charging at a rate anywhere between 100kW and 350kW. Tesla’s Supercharger Network also fits into this ultra-rapid category, although they’re exclusively available for Tesla customers.