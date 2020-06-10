Volkswagen today announced details about the market launch of its long-awaited all-electric ID.3 model, which has been produced slowly since late 2019 and will be delivered to the first customers in early September.

The first deliveries will come at the end of Summer 2020, which was promised by the manufacturer. This shows us how challenging it is for Volkswagen to actually deliver its revolutionary new car, the first based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB).

Orders for the launch edition 1ST (30,000 units, starting at under €40,000 / $45,500 in Germany) will be accepted from June 17. The number of pre-orders was significantly higher than that, so there should be no problem with sales we guess.

"The final timetable for the start of Volkswagen’s ID. family has been set: Binding orders for the 30,000 models making up the limited 1st Edition of the ID. 3 can be placed from June 17 in most European countries."

The general ordering system for the regular ID.3 models will start "four weeks later", so in mid-July we assume.

Because the cars will not be fully ready in terms of software at the time of the first deliveries, Volkswagen announced two options:

delivery as quickly as possible , but without two "outstanding digital functions" (the App Connect function and the distance feature in the head-up display), which will be updated in 2021. For consolation, VW will offer membership in the 1st Mover Club, which "enables direct interaction with Volkswagen" and "various customer benefits".

delivery in Q4 2020, equipped with all functions

"ID.3 pre-bookers with a little more patience can choose the second option when signing the purchase agreement for their ID.3 1st – with a delivery date in the fourth quarter of 2020. When the keys are handed over to the customer, this later version will be equipped with all functions."

Volkswagen ID.3 1ST specs (more info about specs here):

WLTP range of 420 km (261 miles)

58 kWh/62 kWh battery (net/total)

battery (net/total) 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.4 seconds

rear-wheel drive

150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

DC fast charging at up to 100 kW

11 kW (three-phase) on-board charger

one-year charging credit

Three fixed configurations (plus paintwork color and the vehicle interior’s color):

