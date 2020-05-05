Next month, on June 17, Volkswagen will open the order books for the ID.3 1ST edition, pre-ordered by more than 37,000 people (though only 30,000 1ST are planned).

First customers will be able to configure the cars and place a binding order with deliveries scheduled for Summer 2020.

The news comes from Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for ‘Sales, Marketing and After Sales’:

"Sweet, sweet anticipation is coming to an end! Our ID.3 1st pre-bookers can order their car from 17th June, 2020 You will be contacted by your dealer shortly!

Thanks for your patience!"

The German manufacturer recently resumed production of the ID.3 in Zwickau, Germany, although at a lower rate than it was previously, of 50 units a day.

Volkswagen intends to deliver most of its 30,000 ID.3 1ST at the same time, once the software is completed. Reportedly "all the features are available" already, but the company is just putting the finishing touches on the ID.3. That's quite an opposite stand to the media reports/rumors, which were telling us that the delay of software "is no longer a laughing matter".