Volkswagen happily announced that 100% of its retail partners in Germany have signed the agreement for the new agency sales model for the upcoming all-electric ID. family.

The new approach envisions a seamless switch between online/offline channels possible during the buying process because the cars will be purchased directly from the manufacturer, while dealers will remain involved as agents (receives a commission from Volkswagen).

It seems like a very smart move (win for consumers due to flexibility, win for the manufacturer due to higher control over the product, and a "significant financial relief for dealers"), not only to popularize the Volkswagen ID.3 and following EVs, but also in the present time.

One of the most important changes is that Volkswagen will now decide on the vehicle price instead of "complicated price negotiations" at a dealer level.

Volkswagen: The customer is able to switch seamlessly between online and offline channels during the buying process (example of a customer journey and touchpoints).

In other countries, sales will continue as usual, at least for now.