The Porsche Taycan 4S is no match for either the Tesla Model 3 Performance or the Tesla Model S P100D in a drag race. Both Teslas easily beat the Taycan at the strip. The 4S is not the fastest Taycan (that honor goes to the Turbo S) but it's still a performance car and, even in 4S form, it's substantially more expensive than the $54,990 Model 3 Performance (though a bit cheaper than the $133,000 Model S P100D). Though the newer and faster Tesla Model S Performance starts at $99,990.

Prices in the US start at $103,800 for the Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery, and $110,380 for the Taycan 4S equipped with the Performance Battery Plus.

But that's not the whole story. This actual test was a bit different in that it attempted to see which of the three cars could maintain the same pace over multiple races. In order to record that, ten races in a row were conducted and the results are actually very surprising.

First off though, we should point out that Porsche touts its Taycan as a car with repeatable performance, a knock directed at Tesla and, more specifically, at the Model S which has often been recorded dialing down its power after a hard lap or a few launches. Of course, this isn't true for the upcoming Model S Plaid, which easily beat the Taycan Turbo S at the Nurburgring.

Near the end of the video is where the 10-race rundown is presented and, as expected, the Model S suffered quite badly. It slowed with each run and both the top speed and timing worsened over time.

On the other hand, the Porsche Taycan 4S remained very consistent run after run. Precisely as Porsche says it should. The real shocker though comes when the results for the Model 3 Performance are revealed. The Model 3 is known to have substantially improved battery cooling as compared to the Model S and the results seem to confirm that. Run after run after run, the Model 3 remains extremely consistent, even a bit more so than the Taycan. Have a look at the results below of the Taycan 4S (top) and Model 3 Performance (bottom).

We organized a drag racing marathon for three top-end electric cars - Tesla Model S P100D, Tesla Model 3 Performance and the latest electric Porsche Taycan 4S !!!

Which of them will be able to do ten races in a row and not be blown away at the end? Who will win? Professional timekeeping on guard !!

