Behold: the production Porsche Taycan is finally and officially revealed. The all-electric sedan — first shown as the Mission E concept four years ago — is as significant as it is sexy. This is the first from-the-ground-up sports car headed for mass production from a traditional brand: an automaker whose very existence is predicated on performance.

You can read our deep dive into the Taycan here, but we wanted to offer you a chance to peruse all the numbers associated with the car without lots of fluff. So, let's get started, shall we?

The Porsche Taycan is a four-door sedan with seating for four. It will come in two trim levels for now: the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. They'll be joined by lesser variants in the future. These models are all-wheel-drive and have an electric motor on each axle, with the rear one connected to a two-speed gearbox.

The lower-spec Taycan Turbo can normally put out 460 kW (616.9 horsepower) but with launch control engaged, it gets an "overboost," which bumps the output to 500 kW (670.5 hp). With launch control enabled, it offers 626.9 pound-feet of torque.

This allows it to zip from a stand-still to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, 99.4 mph (160 km/h) in 6.9 seconds, and 124.3 mph (200 kph) in 9.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 161.6 mph (260 kph).

Range

Maximum range for the Turbo is given as 279.6 miles (450 km) under the WLTP regime. Porsche also offers up a minimum range: 381 km (236.7 miles). Efficiency is given as 41.8 kWh/100 miles (26 kWh/100km).

The Taycan Turbo S, also produces 460 kW (616.9 horsepower) normally, but its "overboost" launch mode cranks up the power to 560 kW (751 hp) with 774.4 lb-ft of twist. Performance off the line improves to 62 mph (100 km) in 2.8 seconds, 99.4 mph (160 km/h) in 6.3 seconds, and 124.3 mph (200 kph) in 10.6 seconds. Its top speed is also limited to 161.6 mph (260 kph).

The maximum range for the Turbo S is said to be 256 miles (412 km), the minimum is 241.1 miles (388 km). Efficiency rings in at 43.3 kWh/100 miles (26.9 kWh/100 km)

Charging

Both trim levels boast a 93.4 kWh battery feeding the 800-volt architecture. Taycan has an onboard charger that can supply 11 kW, filling the pack from empty in nine hours.

Its DC fast-charging system impresses, going from 5 to 80 percent state of charge (SoC) in 22.5 minutes under "ideal conditions" while connected to an 800-volt station, with a maximum capacity of 270 kW. In five minutes with this same equipment, it can add 62 miles (100 km) WLTP.

Aerodynamics

The Taycan is said to have the best 0.22 drag coefficient (Cd), which the company says is superior to any other Porsche in production. The front surface area is given as 2.33 m2, making the effective drag 0.513 m2.

Price

High. The two versions of the Taycan available at launch both start at over $150,000. Exact pricing is $150,900 for the Turbo and $185,000 for the Turbo S.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan

22 Photos

Be sure to check out our in-depth coverage of the Taycan via the related items below: