The Tesla Model S came to market way back in June 2012. Since then, many automakers have been bringing 'Tesla killers' to marker any minute. However, it never really happened. Sure, some other EVs have come along, but nothing quite like the Model S. That is, until the Porsche Taycan came to market.

While the Tesla flagship car is aging and has never been completely redesigned, Tesla has updated it regularly. The latest version has seen plenty of updates to performance and range. The Model S P100D is now the Model S Performance, and let's not forget about the 'Raven' upgrade and now the new 'Cheetah stance.'

The Porsche Taycan arrived for the 2020 model year as the world's first true Model S rival. The two may not actually compete on a high level, due to the fact that they're on a different plain in terms of price and luxury. Most Porsche buyers may not be likely to switch to a Tesla. In the same way, many Tesla owners are probably not racing out to buy a Porsche.

With that said, it still makes a ton of sense to compare the two cars. There's nothing quite like either of them on the market today, and there probably won't be for years to come.

Porsche Taycan vs. 2020 Tesla Model S: Which luxury EV is best

We drove both, now join us as we break down the finer points of these two all-electric luxury powerhouses.