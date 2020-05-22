Edmunds just published its list of the 'Top 10 Modern Muscle Cars of 2020.' It includes many of the usual suspects, such as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger. However, since muscle cars aren't really a thing these days, there are other cars on the list that fit the bill in at least some ways. Not surprisingly, the Tesla Model S Performance made the cut.

Some people will argue that a Tesla should never be on a list like this. Will they argue that Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk or Lexus RC should have been excluded? It's hard to say, since we'd have to ask them what they qualify as a muscle car.

The Tesla Model S Performance is straight-line quick, nice to look at, and very roomy. However, it's not loud, smelly, and boxy. Keep in mind, the Mustang and Camaro of today aren't so boxy either, and while you can choose large, loud, gas-guzzling engine options, things aren't like they used to be. Today's Chevy and Ford muscle cars both come standard with peppy and fuel-efficient turbo-fours. What's more? Ford is bringing an all-electric Mustang crossover to market soon: the Mustang Mach-E.

This isn't the first time Edmunds gave credit to Tesla. It often praises the brand's vehicles. The publication has included the Model S in its 'Best Car of the Decade' and 'Best Car to Buy' features. Edmunds writes:

"Tesla? Really? On a muscle car list? Are you mad yet? OK, while some of you get to commenting about how wrong it is to have a Tesla on a muscle car list, and others complain about not having it as No. 1 on the muscle car list, let me just tell you why we picked it and put it where it is: So. Freaking. Fast."

Edmunds says the only reason the Model S Performance isn't higher on its list is that the quickest option is $100,000. In addition, sound is a big part of the muscle car experience, and the Model S is quiet.