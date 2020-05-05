Just yesterday, we shared a video produced by Tom's Turbo Garage about the Tesla Model S Performance's new Cheetah launch mode feature. In the comments, people reminded us that Brooks Weisblat (DragTimes) promised a Model S Performance versus Porsche Taycan Turbo S race.

Of course, the COVID-19 situation seems to be pushing back everyone's plans. In addition, Weisblat doesn't own a Porsche Taycan. As it turns out, he almost bought a Taycan, but his friend bought it instead. Nonetheless, now he has access to the Porsche for the comparison.

Brooks and friends take a look at the Taycan and discuss it a bit before heading out for the impromptu race. In fact, they've got a whole arsenal of crazy fast cars parked at the house. One friend after another arrives with a hot assortment of Teslas, Porches, and Lamborghinis.

Eventually, they race the Model S with Cheetah stance against the Taycan Turbo S. The race isn't at the track, and it's clearly not very scientific, but they run it several times. Is there a true winner? Is it finally settled? Check out the video for the answer. Then, leave us a comment.

