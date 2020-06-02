Northvolt together with the aluminum company Hydro (one of its shareholders since 2019), announced a new joint venture company - Hydro Volt - for lithium-ion battery recycling hub in Norway.

The idea is to acquire old EV battery packs from the relatively big Norwegian market. The batteries will be processed to extract battery materials and aluminum, which then will be sent to the recycling sites - battery materials to Northvolt's recycling plant in Sweden and aluminum to Hydro recycling plant.

"The recycling hub, which will be highly automated and designed for crushing and sorting batteries, will process more than 8 000 tons of batteries in the early stages of the launch with capacity being expanded over time. Material output from the recycling processes in Fredrikstad will include so-called black mass and aluminum, which will be transported to Northvolt’s and Hydro’s recycling plants respectively."

The recycling hub Hydro Volt is expected to start operation in Fredrikstad, Norway in 2021.

Northvolt's pilot battery recycling plant, at the Northvolt Ett gigafactory in Skellefteå in Sweden, willbe ready this year and then expanded to full-scale from 2022. Battery plant to be 32 GWh by 2023, and roughly half of the capacity was already contracted as of May 2019.

Another big part of Northvolt's business is partnership with Volkswagen in Germany.

Northvolt has set a target for 50% of raw material in 2030 coming from recycled batteries.