A little over a month ago Tesla updated the Model S & Model X launch mode and added "Cheetah Stance" in an OTA update. However, since we were in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, most race tracks were closed and we couldn't get official track times with cars that had the Cheetah Stance update.

Now that some states are beginning to ease the restrictions, tracks are opening back up and it didn't take long for Drag Times to get a video of a Model S with Cheetah Stance on the drag strip showing off its new-found extra power.

Cheetah Stance uses Tesla's new adaptive suspension in the Model S and Model X Raven to lower the suspension in the front but it leaves the rear suspension higher. This is why they call it Cheetah Stance, because of how a cheetah lowers the front of its body but keeps it's rear sticking high up before it gets ready to pounce.

This new stance allows Model S and Model X Raven vehicles to launch at full power. It didn't take long for an owner to set a new Tesla quarter-mile record. Previously, the fastest recorded Tesla through a quarter-mile took 10.51 seconds and was done by a Model S P100D with Ludicrous Plus. The Model S in the video rips through the track in 10.45 seconds on one of its runs for a new tesla record.

We're betting this won't be the last record set by a Model S with the new Cheetah Stance software. The tracks are just beginning to open back up, just give it some time and I bet we'll see an even better run. Personally, what I really want to see is a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and a Model S Raven with Cheetah Stance line up.

That's going to be an extremely close race. Motor Trend recently clocked the Taycan Turbo S doing the quarter-mile in 10.47, so these are two vehicles that are very evenly matched.

Does anyone want to make a prediction? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.