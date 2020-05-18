Sandy Munro wraps up his Tesla Model Y tear down series and offers his top ten takeaways from the experience. We've really come to appreciate these videos, especially since there hasn't really been a lot of unique new content during the COVID-19 crisis.

It's hard to believe, but Sandy has done 40 of these Model Y tear down videos in the 45 days since the first one aired on April 1st.

If you've watched Munro's tear down series, you know he's been very impressed with the myriad of improvements Tesla has made in the Model Y over the Model 3. In fact, that's the first thing he talks about in this video. He talks about how Tesla's been employing a continuous-improvement manufacturing strategy, and how that differs from continual-improvement.

This car should be a wake-up call for anyone that's manufacturing anything, regardless of whether it's a cell phone, a car, or an airplane or anything else in the marketplace. - Sandy Munro on the Tesla Model Y

Munro then goes into his top ten takeaways from what he's learned during the tear down and discusses the following items:

Impressed by Mega-casting

Body in white is a big improvement

Panel gaps still need addressing

No next-gen wiring as expected

Heat Pump and OctoValve is a big step forward

High voltage battery optimizations

The injection-molded headliner

Extensive commonality savings

Front induction motor improvement

ASAD & Autopilot advances

Everything electronic from Tesla is absolutely stunning

Munro shows off the ADAS board from the Tesa Model 3

After finishing up the Model Y takeaways, Munro offers some good news that wasn't entirely unexpected. Reading off of a script, Munro announces that Munro Live will live on, with the team doing tear downs of all kinds of products, not just cars.

He then offers the best news of all. Munro & Associates is planning on doing a Tesla Cybertruck tear down just as soon as he can get one. Knowing that it will likely take a couple of years, he's going to first tear down three vehicles for a competitive-benchmark.

Starting next week, he's going to begin tearing down trucks that will be cross-shopped with the Cybertruck, creating the benchmarks so when he has the Cybertruck, he can provide a competitive analysis.

If you thought the Model Y tear down was interesting, just wait until he's pulling apart a Cybertruck. We.Can't.Wait.