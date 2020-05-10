The China Electricity Council (CEC) ratified and published a set of national standards for electric vehicle wireless charging, which will be based on the magnetic resonance technology developed and patented by WiTricity, a wireless power transfer specialist based in Massachusetts.

Lack of standardization was always a major obstacle for the popularization of the wireless charging, but it seems that in the near future the industry will finally introduce a general solution for all EVs - not only in China, but also globally.

"For the past four years, WiTricity has been actively involved in the Chinese EV wireless charging standardization process through its work with China Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI), China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) and the CEC. With a global IP portfolio of over 1400 issued and pending patents, WiTricity has declared twenty Chinese patents as “standards essential” to systems implementing the GB standard. Chinese automakers and their Tier 1 suppliers rely on the GB standard committee to define the EV wireless charging solution to be deployed in China. The ratified standard is now a major market enabler for deployment on vehicles and in public charging infrastructure. WiTricity has worked closely with the GB standard committee on several significant technical matters, including efforts to harmonize the China standard with other international standards (SAE J2954, ISO 19363, IEC 61980) that will be published in 2020 and 2021."

The new standard is described in four parts of the GB / T 38775 document:

GB / T 38775.1 “Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Part 1: General Requirements”

GB / T 38775.2 “Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Part 2: Communication between On-board Chargers and Charging Equipment”

GB / T 38775.3 “Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging System Part 3: Special Requirements”

GB / T 38775.4 “Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging System Part 4: Electromagnetic Environment Limits and Test Methods”

Over the past several years, WiTricity was working with Chinese automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. Among companies that have licensed WiTricity’s technology are:

Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary (VIE)

Anjie Wireless Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (Anjie)

VIE already has a pilot production facility for wireless charging systems for OEMs, while Anjie demonstrated wireless charging with Xpeng Motors.

We are wondering now whether the use of WiTricity tech will not place the company in a dominant position on the market, which could affect the price of such systems.

The other question is, of course, the efficiency, as the necessity to transfer power over the air gap usually translates to at least several percent of additional energy losses.

WiTricity DRIVE - Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Solutions (2017 demo)

