Not even out yet and the Volkswagen ID.3 is already winning competitions, specifically the 2020 Automotive Brand Contest. It was established in 2011 and is run by the German Design Council (the ‘Rat für Formgebung’).

If you’ve never heard of this particular competition, its official description says it’s ‘an international industry competition which pays tribute to outstanding product and communications design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brands and brand design in the automotive industry.’

According to a Volkswagen press release, the ID.3 was one of the stars of this year’s edition of the competition. It won awards called ‘Best of Best,’ as well as ‘Exterior Volume Brand’ and ‘Interior Volume Brand.’

The Head of Volkswagen Group Design, Klaus Bischoff, said that for the automaker ‘the ID.3 represents the dawn of a new era of mobility. At the same time it heralds the advent of a digital design era in which we aim to virtually create the best possible user experiences across all teams using cutting-edge methods. This recognition from the judging panel shows that we are on the right track.’

The ID.3 wasn’t the only Volkswagen to reap laurels in this competition. The other is the ID.Space Vizzion electric wagon design study which won the ‘Concepts’ category. Other EVs that won awards include the NIO ES6 (a Tesla Model Y-sized electric crossover from China) and the Ösa lightweight electric motorcycle made by a Swedish company called CAKE.