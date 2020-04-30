Within months, Tesla might be able to increase its manufacturing capacity to 800,000 electric cars annually.
Tesla's most recent Q1 financial report brings some new info about the production sites, models assigned to them and production capacity.
The company expects that despite the lockdown in the U.S., it still should be able to produce more than 500,000 cars in 2020.
The most important positive news seems to be the expansion of the Tesla Gigafactory 3, which by mid-2020 might be able to produce 4,000 Model 3 per week (200,000 per year), compared to 3,000 per week (150,000 per year) now.
"Our Gigafactory Shanghai ramp is progressing according to plan. Due to better than expected progress, we believe Model 3 will achieve a production rate of ~4,000/week (or ~200k/year extrapolated run rate) by mid-2020."
Not so good news is that Tesla Semi deliveries were delayed from late 2020 to 2021.
"...we are shifting our first Tesla Semi deliveries to 2021."
Tesla installed manufacturing capacity
- Total of up to 640,000 per year (up to 490,000 at the Tesla Factory and up to 150,000 at the Gigafactory 3)
- to be expanded to 790,000 per year by mid-2020
Production sites
- Tesla Factory in Fremont, California
- Model S/X (capacity of up to 90,000 annually), Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015
- Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 400,000 annually now and up to 500,000 by mid-2020 after gradual expansion), Model 3 since mid-2017, Model Y since January 2020
- Total output of up to 490,000 S/X/3/Y now (590,000 by mid-2020)
- Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada
- related to lithium-ion cell, module and pack production, energy storage products and drive units
- Tesla Gigafactory 2 in New York
- Related to solar and some energy storage products
- Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China
- Model 3 (capacity of up to 150,000 annually to be increased to 200,000 / 4,000 per week by mid-2020), Model 3 since late 2019
- Model Y (expected capacity of 150,000 annually) from 2021
- Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Berlin-Brandenburg, Germany, Europe
- land preparation phase completed
- production expected to start in 2021 (first Model Y)
- Model Y
- Model 3
- Unassigned models
- Semi: in development. Initial plan was to "produce limited volumes of Tesla Semi this year.", but now it's delayed to 2021.
- Roadster: in development,
- Cybertruck: in development, unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021, searching for a site
Fremont
In early Q1, we began production of Model Y in Fremont, using a combination of new production lines as well as shared capacity with Model 3. Our simplified and scalable approach to manufacturing is starting to take effect. We were able to build more Model Y vehicles in its first quarter of production than in the first two quarters of Model 3 in 2017. Model Y production also exceeded the first quarter of production of Model 3 in Shanghai, demonstrating continued improvements in program execution. Additionally, we achieved positive gross margin for Model Y in its first production quarter.
Shanghai
Our Gigafactory Shanghai ramp is progressing according to plan. Due to better than expected progress, we believe Model 3 will achieve a production rate of ~4,000/week (or ~200k/year extrapolated run rate) by mid-2020. Thus far, we have been able to ensure component supply in order to continue operations at the facility.
In Q1, we produced only the Standard Range Plus version of Model 3. As part of our planned roadmap, in April 2020, we opened the online configurator for a Long Range version as well as for a Performance version.
Berlin-Brandenburg
We recently finished the land preparation phase and are about to break ground on the construction phase of this project. Based on the current progress, we are on track to start the first Model Y deliveries from Gigafactory Berlin in 2021.