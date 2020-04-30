Tesla's most recent Q1 financial report brings some new info about the production sites, models assigned to them and production capacity.

The company expects that despite the lockdown in the U.S., it still should be able to produce more than 500,000 cars in 2020.

The most important positive news seems to be the expansion of the Tesla Gigafactory 3, which by mid-2020 might be able to produce 4,000 Model 3 per week (200,000 per year), compared to 3,000 per week (150,000 per year) now.

"Our Gigafactory Shanghai ramp is progressing according to plan. Due to better than expected progress, we believe Model 3 will achieve a production rate of ~4,000/week (or ~200k/year extrapolated run rate) by mid-2020."

Not so good news is that Tesla Semi deliveries were delayed from late 2020 to 2021.

"...we are shifting our first Tesla Semi deliveries to 2021."

Tesla installed manufacturing capacity

Total of up to 640,000 per year (up to 490,000 at the Tesla Factory and up to 150,000 at the Gigafactory 3)

Production sites

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California Model S/X (capacity of up to 90,000 annually), Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015 Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 400,000 annually now and up to 500,000 by mid-2020 after gradual expansion), Model 3 since mid-2017, Model Y since January 2020 Total output of up to 490,000 S/X/3/Y now ( 590,000 by mid-2020)



Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada related to lithium-ion cell, module and pack production, energy storage products and drive units

Tesla Gigafactory 2 in New York Related to solar and some energy storage products

Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China Model 3 (capacity of up to 150,000 annually to be increased to 200,000 / 4,000 per week by mid-2020), Model 3 since late 2019 Model Y (expected capacity of 150,000 annually) from 2021

Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Berlin-Brandenburg, Germany, Europe

land preparation phase completed production expected to start in 2021 (first Model Y) Model Y Model 3

Unassigned models Semi: in development. Initial plan was to "produce limited volumes of Tesla Semi this year.", but now it's delayed to 2021. Roadster: in development, Cybertruck: in development, unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021, searching for a site

