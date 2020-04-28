Xpeng Motors officially launched the P7 sports sedan in China today. The P7 is now open for order in China, with 3 versions and 8 possible configurations. Customer deliveries are set to begin in June, with a starting price of RMB 229,900 to 349,900 ($32,462 to $49,404 US) after the new-energy-vehicle subsidies are factored in.

The P7 is also the longest range electric vehicle currently made in China, edging out the long-range Tesla Model 3 by 38 km (24 miles). The P7 has an NEDC range rating of 706 km (438 miles) and the long-range Tesla Model 3 is officially rated at 668 km (414 miles) by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The P7 is Xpeng's second vehicle and first sedan arriving two years after their first vehicle, the G3 compact SUV. The P7 is offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with the all-wheel-drive model also being the high-performance version.

In addition to the 196 kW (263 HP) rear motor, the all-wheel-drive version adds a 120 kW (161 HP) front motor which drops the P7's 0-62 time from 6.7 seconds for the RWD model to 4.3 seconds for the AWD high-performance version. Those performance numbers may not match Tesla's figures, but they're still very respectable.

Today is a milestone in the 5-year history of Xpeng Motors,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO. “The P7’s launch solidifies Xpeng Motors’ leading position in China’s smart EV market. Our ability to launch the P7 in the challenging conditions of the COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the strength of our young company.

Xpeng P7 RWD super-long range 4WD high performance Length 4880mm Wheelbase 2998mm Max power / max torque 196kW/390N·m F120kW、R196kW / 655N·m 0-100km/h acceleration 6.7s 4.3s NEDC driving range 706 km (official) 600+km (estimated) Intelligent audiovisual cockpit Optional for selected versions Standard ADAS XPILOT 2.5 / XPILOT 3.0 optional Price range RMB 229,900 to 349,900 ($32,462 to $49,404 US) post subsidies

Xpeng claims that the P7 has the strongest autonomous driving architecture among production vehicles in China. The system is powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE Xavier, which allows the P7 to operate both their XPILOT3.0 and XPILOT2.0 systems simultaneously to provide redundancy.

This allows the P7 to launch with level-3 autonomous driving capability and will be the first vehicle in China to have such advanced autonomous driving ability.

With superior autonomy and connectivity, the Xpeng P7 incorporates many breakthroughs and firsts. It is the first L3 autonomy-ready production vehicle in the Chinese market. It boasts world-beating NEDC 706km super-long driving range and 4.3s 1-100km/h acceleration in some configurations. It is the first production model in any market worldwide powered by NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance while consuming only 30 watts of power.

The P7’s multiple front-facing, side, and rear-facing cameras cover a 180°-degree+ field of view and can follow tight curves and recognize vehicles cutting in very sharp angles. The P7 is also equipped with the automotive industry’s first next-generation forward looking millimeter-wave radar sensors.

These sensors have a detection distance of over 200 meters (656 ft), which according to Xpeng, offers a market-leading accuracy and angle of view, penetrating rain, fog, and haze to accurately view surroundings in even the most reduced-visibility conditions.

Additionally, four more high-performance millimeter-wave radars are positioned at each corner of the vehicle, which Xpeng claims is also an industry-leading configuration.

The P7 will be available through Xpeng’s extensive and growing sales network. Xpeng already has 113 retail sales outlets across 57 cities, as well as 73 service centers in 52 cities.

Xpeng has said they are currently focusing on offering the P7 only in China, but they aren't saying they won't consider exporting it to the US or Europe either. In fact, Xpeng recently received approval to road test the P7 in the US. Perhaps tipping their hand that they may be planning on bringing the long-range electric sports sedan to the US at some point in the future.