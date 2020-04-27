Does the Tesla Model Y have hatch issues? Chris Heider from the YouTube channel HandyDadTV is a Model Y owner, and he seems to think so. We think Heider did a great job of explaining what he views as issues with the Model Y's hatch, and demonstrating them thoroughly in the video.

The good news is we think most of these problems can be fixed by Tesla through software updates, something that Tesla is already known for. The bad news is there's a potential safety issue that should probably get corrected sooner rather than later.

While we've already pointed out what we think might be a problem with how the rear hatch is designed because it's not protected by a protruding bumper, Heider's complaints are completely different and unrelated to that.

One of Heider's concerns is that the hatch opens very high and doesn't have sensors to prevent it from hitting whatever's overhead, like your garage door. The Model Y has an automatic opening and closing hatch and can be programmed to stop at a specific height.

However, you may not always know how much clearance you may have, especially if you're in a parking garage, and you may end up smashing the hatch against pipes or concrete that is overhead. When you first get your Model Y, you need to be careful when you raise the hatch for the first time in your garage, and carefully set hatch to stop at the appropriate height.

Heider demonstrates how the Model Y 's hatch will clamp down an obstruction, it won't reverse and open up as other automatic hatch's do.

He also has concerns with how hard the hatch closes down without changing direction to open back up if the vehicle detects an obstruction. He uses his own arm as the obstruction to demonstrate how the hatch clamps down on whatever's in its way and then closes all the way once the obstruction is cleared.

That could be a serious problem if a small child were to get in the way of the hatch as is was closing. He also shows us how his 8-year-old Honda Pilot's rear hatch will stop and change direction when it senses an obstruction.

The Pilot actually does it as soon as it senses something blocking it and softly opens back up. The Model Y, on the other hand, is much less sensitive and doesn't reverse and back away from the obstruction as the Pilot does.

Heider shows how far the Model Y's hatch swings out away from the car when it opens, which could lead to it hitting something behind it.

Are these problems? Yeah, we think so. Major problems? How the hatch opens probably isn't, but how is closes could be. We're sure Tesla could update the software to instruct the hatch to change direction and open back up when it senses an obstruction. For safety concerns, we think that's probably a good idea.

Do you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.