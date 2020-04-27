Let's see how things change once we switch from EPA to WLTP.

In recent days we took some time to explore the EPA/WLTP topic. As we collected WLTP range ratings for most of the all-electric cars available in the U.S., we thought that it could be an interesting addition to the EPA range comparison to show the list sorted by the WLTP result.

It changes things quite a bit because this time the European models (like Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE) are no longer at the bottom of the list.

All those who are skeptical about the EPA estimations, which seem especially low for some models, can get a better outlook of the expected real-world range according to WLTP.

All-Electric Cars Compared By Range, U.S. – April 25, 2020

Sorted by WLTP range

external_image

* some data estimated

** some models might not have a direct WLTP result