BYD and Hino Motors (a subsidiary of Toyota), announced a strategic business alliance agreement with a focus on Commercial Battery Electric Vehicles development.

It seems a natural step for Hino, as Toyota recently started a similar partnership in the area of all-electric cars development.

By the way, Hino and Toyota jointly develop a heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck.

There are no details about the first projects, but according to the press release, BYD and Hino intends to accelerate the development of all-electric commercial vehicles. They will not only collaborate on "development of BEV products", but also "cooperate in retail and other related business that will promote the adoption of BEV".

If things go well, maybe we will soon see the first fruits of the partnership - all-electric trucks (or buses) of various types, available in Japan, China and maybe also globally.

BYD is naturally expected to provide lithium-ion batteries and maybe also motors/power electronics to the projects.

Wang Jie, BYD vice president and CEO of commercial vehicle division, stated said:

"BYD Commercial Vehicle and Hino Motors has been committed to technology innovation and global promotion of commercial vehicle electrification. The cooperation between the Chinese and Japanese companies will benefit the development of commercial vehicle electrification by introducing leading technology and rich experience, which will accelerate the global adoption of pure electric commercial vehicles."

Hino's director and senior managing officer Taketo Nakane said: