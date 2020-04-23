Tesla Gigafactory 3 continues to deliver positive news about the production, sales and construction progress.
The latest video report from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China, recorded by 乌瓦 on April 22 reveals another week of huge progress.
The steel structure is well advanced, so we can actually see the shape of the new manufacturing facility, which is expected to produce the Tesla Model Y.
It's a great time for Tesla in China, as both - production and sales - of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 are high. Moreover, the company introduced the Long Range versions in its design studio with a target to deliver first LR RWD cars in June.
Here is our usual quick look at the parking lot with production cars, waiting for delivery. the number of Model 3 seems similar, as compared to previous weeks.
For a comparison on how fast things progress, below we attach also a video from Jason Yang, recorded six days earlier - April 16, 2020:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order