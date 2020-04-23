Tesla now offers a $1,000 tow hitch for the Model Y, but the aftermarket already has a cheaper option that probably makes more sense to buy, especially if you purchased the Model Y before Tesla made the hitch available.

When Tesla first launched the Model Y it came without an optional tow hitch. This means that early buyers never had the option of having a factory-fitted hitch. A bit after the launch of the Y, Tesla made a hitch available for $1,000. The hitch (and car) is rated to tow 3,500 pounds, which is a usable amount actually. However, $1,000 seems a bit steep and getting it installed after the fact by Tesla service may be complicated given the coronavirus shutdowns right now.

Fortunately, there's already another option and it comes to us via Torklift Central, perhaps one of the most well-known names in the aftermarket towing biz. This particular hitch is called the Torklift Central EcoHitch and similar units have been made for Teslas dating back to 2012.

The big benefit here is the price, which believe it or not is just $296.99. The other nifty add-on that's include are some magnets so that your knock out for the hitch can be fitted with a handle (see that sleek Tesla logo grab handle) so its removal and installation is a breeze.

If you need a wiring harness for brake light and turn signal functionality, that too can be found at Torklift Central. It's $183.69. Installation is a breeze. All in, that's under $500 provided you can handle the installation by yourself.

Video description via Torklift Central on YouTube: