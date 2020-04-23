The factory hitch is expensive, but this option is more reasonably priced.
Tesla now offers a $1,000 tow hitch for the Model Y, but the aftermarket already has a cheaper option that probably makes more sense to buy, especially if you purchased the Model Y before Tesla made the hitch available.
When Tesla first launched the Model Y it came without an optional tow hitch. This means that early buyers never had the option of having a factory-fitted hitch. A bit after the launch of the Y, Tesla made a hitch available for $1,000. The hitch (and car) is rated to tow 3,500 pounds, which is a usable amount actually. However, $1,000 seems a bit steep and getting it installed after the fact by Tesla service may be complicated given the coronavirus shutdowns right now.
Fortunately, there's already another option and it comes to us via Torklift Central, perhaps one of the most well-known names in the aftermarket towing biz. This particular hitch is called the Torklift Central EcoHitch and similar units have been made for Teslas dating back to 2012.
The big benefit here is the price, which believe it or not is just $296.99. The other nifty add-on that's include are some magnets so that your knock out for the hitch can be fitted with a handle (see that sleek Tesla logo grab handle) so its removal and installation is a breeze.
If you need a wiring harness for brake light and turn signal functionality, that too can be found at Torklift Central. It's $183.69. Installation is a breeze. All in, that's under $500 provided you can handle the installation by yourself.
Video description via Torklift Central on YouTube:
Did you order your Tesla Model Y from the factory and then find out later you could have ordered a hitch for it only to find out it was going to cost $1,000?
Torklift Central EcoHitch has been creating Tesla tow hitches since 2012 with the debut of the Tesla Roadster. We've got thousands of Tesla trailer hitches on the road today.
See it here on pre-sale for a limited time: https://torkliftcentral.com/trailer-h... 2020 Tesla Model Y Tow Hitch Part number: x7409(2”)
This EcoHitch features our Invisi-design which means the hitch is hidden behind the knock-out panel in the rear of the Tesla Model Y, so when you are not using your hitch - cover it up by locking your knock-out panel back into place to restore it to its factory design.
The tow hitch for Tesla Model Y also comes with a kit to turn your factory knock out panel into a grab handle that also maintains the look of your Tesla Model Y. It secures into place using neodymium magnets - the strongest magnets on Earth.
This Tesla Model Y trailer hitch is rated at 3,500lbs towing capacity and 350lbs tongue weight capacity. Tongue weight capacity pertains to hauling weight - for example this would include the weight of your bike rack and bikes.
The Tesla Model Y tow hitch features a 2” receiver which is the most universal receiver size for accessories including bike racks and cargo trays. This means you don’t have to use an adapter sleeve with your hitch and accessories - which often results in a rattling noise you will regret immediately in your quiet Tesla.
Kit comes with trailer hitch crossbar and receiver system as well as all mounting hardware.