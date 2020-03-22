This video rips apart a Tesla Model Y to find out if it's equipped for towing? Where's the hitch? Let's see if we can find one.

Tesla Model Y sightings out in the wild have occasionally showcased a hitch, but does the car come equipped with one? This has been a bit of a mystery ever since Tesla promised the Model Y would be able to tow. It was back in March of 2019 when Tesla definitively stated that the Model Y would be rated to tow. That's when Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen told members of the Tesla Owners Club Norway that the Model Y would be equipped to tow.

However, more recently, the release of the official Model Y owner's manual for the U.S. clearly stated the following:

"Model Y is not equipped with towing."

Here's the page from the manual:

Then, there was a later leak, believed to be from the Model Y owner's manual for Canada that seemingly contradicted this no-tow idea. The manual, in this instance, states:

Trailer Towing: The maximum trailer weight (including all cargo and additional equipment), and the trailer tongue weight depend on the number of occupants in your vehicle and the tires being used. The maximum towing capacity and trailer tongue weight must never exceed the following: 5 or Fewer Occupants 20" Tires Maximum Towing Capacity: 3200 lbs (1451 kg) * Maximum Tongue Weight: 320 lbs (145 kg)* *You must operate within the speed limitations of your trailer and tires. Always obey posted speed limits and local regulations regarding speed.

So, is the U.S. version able to tow? There's only one way to find out and that's by ripping apart a new Model Y to see if there's a hitch and that's precisely what was done to this Model Y, the first delivered in North Carolina.

As the video clearly shows, there's no tow hitch, but there's certainly room for one and even a panel that's easily removed for the installation of a hitch. So, when will a hitch be offered? Our bet is the aftermarket will have an option soon, much sooner than Tesla does for U.S. Model Y owners.

