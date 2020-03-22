According to Tesla, the Model Y Performance can pull off a zero-to-60-mph sprint in 3.5 seconds. Brooks Weisblat (DragTimes) ended up taking delivery of his Model Y early and hit the road for some speed testing. He was able to hit 60 mph in 3.426 seconds.

He also tested the car in the quarter- and half-mile. Its times were 11.96 seconds and 19.07 seconds, respectively. These are all solid figures for a small SUV. Keep in mind, this was just a preliminary test on an empty road. We'll have more information once he gets the car out on the track.

We've included a "must-watch" bonus video below. YouTube influencer and Tesla racing aficionado Erik Strait (DAErik) also recorded a Tesla Model Y zero-to-60-mph video. It's really well done and includes some nice drone footage. However, more importantly, take a look at the times he was able to achieve. It appears the Model Y Performance is quite a bit quicker than Tesla has revealed.

Video Description via DragTimes on YouTube:

0-60 in? * Tesla Model Y Performance Testing * 1/4 Mile, 1/2 Mile I take delivery of my new Tesla Model Y Performance and head out with the testing equipment to see how it performs!



Video Description via DAErik on YouTube: