Nothing quite like a real-world range test just minutes after taking delivery.
As we shared with you just the other day, our friend Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring) now has access to a Tesla Model Y Performance. The owner of the Tesla is his friend Brian Jenkins (i1Tesla).
This latest video is a test of the Model Y's range, efficiency, and battery capacity. It also talks about how to run these tests and how to accurately measure battery degradation.
Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube:
Model Y Performance Range + Efficiency + Battery Capacity Test | The ultimate EV road tripper!
Kyle heads out with Brian (i1Tesla) in the brand new Model Y with less than 50 miles on it for a test of range. This is a Performance Upgrades car with the 21” wheels so we will have to test the 19” and 20” wheel offerings in the future to see how much better efficiency those cars will get. In the end of the video Kyle breaks down total battery capacity in kWh and discusses the best way to measure degradation and why it’s important to do this test when your car is new and then to compare results in the future (measuring degradation).
