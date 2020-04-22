The newly revealed 700-mile Triton Model H electric SUV drew a ton of attention, but now we discover we've seen this exterior design before in the form of the Caddilac Escalade.

When first revealed, the unbelievable Triton Model H immediately reminded us of large SUVs from General Motors. Its outward appearance is indeed very similar to the Caddilac Escalade and with this help of this video from Drivable Designs, the Model H emerges as a clone or imposter of the Escalade.

The Triton Model H might not look too similar to the Cadillac Escalade. However, it does appear to be close to identical (definitely not a perfect match though) to the lengthened Escalade known as the Cadillac Escalade ESV. Below we've posted some images for comparison of the two vehicles.

The angles are a bit off, as is the scale, in the images above, but the resemblance is still quite apparent, don't you think?

Triton says that the Model H electric SUV will be equipped with a massive 200 kWh battery to get over 700 miles (1,126 km) of range on a single charge.

On the powertrain side - there will be four electric motors, one per wheel, for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 1,500 hp (1.1 MW). According to Triton, it should be enough for 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, but can it do a tank turn like the Rivian R1T?

The company says that this is the SUV "to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising the driving comfort". The towing capacity will be 15,400 lbs (6,985 kg).

Triton is accepting some rather sketchy deposits too (buyer beware). It's accepting pre-orders with $5,000 deposits, although the first 100 first Founder's Edition requires a further $135,000 within five working days.

Though we applaud the efforts of Triton, we'd probably hold off on committing until some working vehicle is shown. On the flip side, Cadillac will actually offer a long-range, full-size electric SUV in the near future, so there's that option instead. Or even the Rivian R1S electric SUV.

